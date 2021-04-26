Nicole Scherzinger Motivates Monday With Hawaii Waterfall Bikini

Scroll for the video. Nicole, who lives out in Hawaii and has been shouting out nature, posted from a gushing waterfall setting and perched on rocks as water drenched her killer body - she even flipped her wet hair back in slow-motion for dramatic effect. The brunette, who is a workout queen amid her bulimia recovery, sent out feminine curves, but not provocation, as she flaunted her figure in a super-tiny brown bikini.

"The energy I be coming in to this new week like...," the caption read.