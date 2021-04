Scroll for the photos. Jamie Lynn, who has been keeping her chin up despite calling the pandemic "crappy times" last year, updated bright and early today and even included 3-year-old daughter Ivey running around in the background with her toys.

The Nickelodeon face, wearing tiny and sporty white shorts, had fashioned herself a deconstructed and layered look, injecting red tide-dye vibes with blue via a cropped sweater and also sporting a long white tee and loud yellow Ugg boots. JL even wore fun perspex glasses for a '90s finish.