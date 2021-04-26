Kelly Ripa Shares Oscars 'Nose Trick' Fans Think Is Plastic Surgery

Scroll for the photo. Kelly, who was with hair guru Ryan Trugstad and her trusty makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, was seen in a black backstage robe and kicking off makeup-free - not for long, though. The former actress was seen getting a major contour with face brushes, telling fans:

"This is the nose trick" as bronzer was applied all around the sides of her nose to make it look narrower. "Because people still don't understand how it works," Kelly added. "It's just makeup folks, not knives," Buckle let fans know.