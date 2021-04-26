Kelly Ripa Shares Oscars 'Nose Trick' Fans Think Is Plastic Surgery

Kelly Ripa is sharing the details of a mind-blowing "nose trick," although the downside is that it's so good, people think the 50-year-old has had plastic surgery. On Sunday, the talk show queen got her Oscars prep on and shared it with her fans, posting stories for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and going full Kardashian-style as her contouring was attended to. The blonde, who has been making headlines for her Wizard of Oz Dorothy getup for the Pre-Oscars on Live!, is now in the news for the face.