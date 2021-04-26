Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Abby Dowse slays in white lace bodysuit.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse looked radiant in white lingerie on Sunday as she snapped a sultry selfie for the enjoyment of her numerous Instagram fans. The blond beauty photographed herself in the mirror while wearing a semi-sheer set that was sure to send quite a few pulses racing among many of her 3.1 million followers.

While the picture spotlighted her hourglass curves rather than showing off her incredible legs, her online admirers took no objection to the half-body shot. Abby teased her audience with thigh gap and plenty of skin, garnering 44,800 likes in the span of 15 hours. 

A Vision In White

The gorgeous model sizzled in a skimpy crop top that clung tightly to her chest, emphasizing her "enhanced" curves. While the number sported a conservative neckline that only showed a glimpse of décolletage, the super tight fit and see-through fabric left little to the imagination. 

Playful frills further drew the eye to her perky assets, as did the inverted v-shaped waistband that showed off her abs. Her bottoms were also decorated with frilled trimmings and stretched above her hips, dipping dangerously low in the front to expose her toned tummy. 

Bathroom Cutie

Abby appeared to be in a bathroom. The sleek décor put extra emphasis on her lingerie and included a couple of dark-toned wall decorations that beautifully complemented the set. 

The 31-year-old added plenty of accessories to finish of the look, rocking a layered necklace, dainty bracelets, and a couple of band rings on her phone-holding hand. She also sported her now-customary navel piercing, which the revealing design left on display. 

The blond beauty wore her hair down and parted in the middle, allowing her tousled tresses to frame her face and tumble over her shoulders. The messy hairstyle added to her sultry vibe, giving her a sexy air of nonchalance.

 

Fans Are Smitten

Abby coquettishly captioned the post with an angel emoji and a blue heart, initiating an elated response from her audience. 

The tantalizing upload brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up about 850 messages from followers and fellow models alike.

"Sweet angel," said Justyna Gradek, who added three white hearts.

"Classy and a little sassy," another Instagrammer described the look.

"You are the perfect drawing of a stratospheric beauty," gushed a third user.

"So damn gorgeous it’s unbelievable," raved a fourth fan.

 

Lingerie Lover

Abby previously showcased the set in a morning post in which she could be seen gazing out the window while holding a cup of coffee.

"Enjoying the view and a coffee," she wrote on Instagram. 

The model has frequently declared her love for lingerie with smoking-hot posts, the most recent of which saw her rocking a lacy red set and matching coverup

Another sizzling update showed Abby coordinating her coat with her undies as she slipped into a purple lace set from Lounge Underwear.

"I make sure it matches underneath," read the caption. 

 

