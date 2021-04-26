Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Flawless Figure In String Bikini With Chain Details

TV

Nikki Hillrich, David Olvera: Ontario, California, Murder Of Business Exec, John Hillrich, Will Air On 'Snapped: She Made Me Do It'

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Stuns In Skintight Minidress At Weekend Wedding

News

If You See Purple Fences, There's A Serious Meaning Behind It And You Should Be Aware

Celebrities

Denise Austin's Daughter, Katie, Wears Her Mom's 20-Year-Old Leotard Ahead Of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot 

Abby Dowse Is A 'Wild Thang' In Open Jacket

Abby Dowse sizzles in semi-sheer white lacy lingerie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse was pantsless in a smoking-hot new photo added to her Instagram page on Friday, April 23. The model entered the weekend wearing nothing but an open jacket and a skimpy bikini, bringing some serious heat to the app with her sizzling curves.

The babe posed sideways for the sultry share, displaying her toned booty and sculpted legs. The tempting offering netted her about 38,550 likes and a little over 620 comments from her adorning fans. One glance at the pic is enough to see why followers are going crazy over this Aussie beauty, so check out the photo below.

Denim Never Fails

Abby looked chic in a tie-dye denim jacket whose pastel-pink and black palette flattered her flawless tan. The number sported playful embroidery in the form of daisies and a smiley face, adding extra pizzazz to the look.

She paired it with a black two-piece swimsuit that complemented the garment, teasing a glimpse of the plunging neckline in the profile pose. 

 Abby exuded sensuality as she peered into the camera with an intense gaze and seductively parted lips. She leaned her elbow on a wall and bent her knee, raising her foot in a pin-up-inspired pose that gave fans a peek at her stylish black kicks.  Her messy locks spilled down her back in tousled curls, brushing over her cheeks and highlighting her gorgeous facial features. 

Fans Are Blown Away

The suggestive photo was a big hit with Abby's adoring fans, many of whom were left speechless by the hot look and turned to emoji to express their adoration. Countless others dropped gushing messages under the post in which they complimented her fierce figure, including a slew of fellow models, such as Dasha Mart, Nina Serebrova, Laura Amy, Sarah Houchens, and Katie Salmon.

Abby flirtatiously dubbed herself a "wild thang" in the caption and added a cheeky devil emoji.

"Wild thang, u move me, wild thang u make my heart sing," one fan filled in the lyrics of The Troggs's famous 1966 song. 

"You make heart sing," wrote another user, followed by some musical notes.

Bonus Selfie

Abby thrilled her audience with the front view of her scanty attire in a follow-up selfie that saw her soaking up some sun on a balcony. The 31-year-old gave fans a better look at her leather bikini as she sat on a rattan bed with her legs wide open, reeling in 43,000 likes. 

The picture revealed the plummeting neckline and low-dipping waistline of her swimsuit, which was decorated with metallic lettering along the side straps and the middle of her top. The details spelled out the words "Bad Girl," which Abby incorporated into her caption. 

Three Is A Set!

The Aussie hottie even shared a third snap in which she faced the camera with a smoldering stare as she held the jacket open with both hands to show off her bathing suit.

Abby credited the outfit to Dolls Kill, tagging the brand in all three posts. 

"She a lil baddie," the social media star captioned her final update of the series, which portrayed her standing with her thighs apart and spotlighted her hourglass shape. Added to Instagram on April 24, that upload has since racked up 47,480 likes. 

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Flawless Figure In String Bikini With Chain Details

April 26, 2021

Anna Duggar Shares Rare Pic Of Jinger's Two Daughters After Birth Announcement

April 26, 2021

Britney Spears Stuns In Skintight Minidress At Weekend Wedding

April 25, 2021

Poll: Voters Disapprove Of Joe Biden's Performance On Immigration, Border Security 

April 25, 2021

Is Daniel Bryan’s Time On SmackDown Nearing An End?

April 25, 2021

Half Of Republicans Think Derek Chauvin Verdict Was Wrongly Decided, Poll Shows

April 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.