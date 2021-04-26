Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Flawless Figure In String Bikini With Chain Details

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Lincoln Center Corporate Fashion Gala honoring Leonard A. Lauder at Alice Tully Hall on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her age-defying figure in a revealing bikini in a new Instagram post shared over the weekend. The gorgeous actress, who will be celebrating her 56th birthday on June 10, took to the platform to model a sexy design from her own swimwear collection and gave her over 2 million followers plenty to admire.

Clad in a sea green two-piece that brought out her stirring blue eyes, The Royals star gazed seductively into the camera as she posed in a door frame with her arms raised above her head. 

See the sultry pic below!

Bikini Goddess 

As fans who regularly follow the actress on Instagram are well aware, Elizabeth often models her swimsuits on her page to the delight of her online admirers. Her latest offering saw the star rocking a plunging number with chain details that beautifully accentuated her flawless figure. 

The string bikini featured a low-waist bottom that showed off her toned stomach. The side straps were made out of chain and sat low on her hips, displaying her fit midriff.

Likewise, the middle of her top was also chain and drew the eye toward the cleavage-baring neckline. 

 

The Queen Of Sultry Poses

The 55-year-old celebrity arrested attention as she tilted her head and slightly parted her lips in a seductive expression. Her highlighted locks framed her face in tousled waves, emphasizing her striking features. She stretched her midsection and put one leg in front of the other to give followers an eyeful of her chiseled curves. The photo cut off at the mid-thigh, keeping the focus on her slender core. 

Elizabeth posed against a light-gray backdrop that flattered her bluish bikini. A sumptuous interior could be seen through the open door, including a stylish sofa bed, a plush rug, and plenty of coquettish decorations. 

Fans Are Impressed

As always, fans were thrilled to see Elizabeth dazzle in yet another sexy swimsuit. More than 2,780 people stopped by the comments section to compliment the look. In addition, the post racked up close to 142,200 likes.

One fan noted the actress hasn't aged a day in the last 20 years. The stunning throwbacks that occasionally electrify her feed certainly seem to bring truth to that claim. 

"Perfect body... at any age!!" gushed another person

"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" raved a third admirer.

"This is why I keep my IG active," quipped a fourth follower.

Best Ambassador For Her Brand

Elizabeth has proven time and again that she is the best ambassador for her brand. The British model recently dropped jaws in a strappy swimsuit as she shared a poignant message in celebration of Earth Day. She urged fans to #saynotoplastic while sharing a gorgeous photo from the Maldives.

"The ocean is sublime, but one of the biggest challenges our oceans face is plastic pollution."

Before that, Elizabeth showcased a hot-pink bikini with chain details and a tropical vibe, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed. Another recent share saw the Bedazzled star getting wild in a leopard-print two-piece that left plenty of cleavage on show.

 

