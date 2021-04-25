Trending Stories
Britney Spears Stuns In Skintight Minidress At Weekend Wedding

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock
Britney Spears
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears' attendance at a weekend wedding is breaking the internet after the 39-year-old's boyfriend posted both photos and footage of the "Toxic" singer shaking her stuff on the dancefloor and looking blissfully happy. On Sunday morning, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, who has been dating Britney since 2016, updated his Instagram with stunning photos of his date night. The personal trainer had rocked up to an intimate and luxurious friend's wedding with Britney, and the photos showed the Grammy winner looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Weekend Wedding Breaks The Internet

Scroll for the photos. They showed Britney in a super-leggy and one-shouldered blue minidress, one that was minimal on the fabrics and maximal on the leg-flaunting. The "Circus" singer, showing off her famous legs in high heels and also wearing fun shades, was exuding happiness, with subsequent images also showing a twinning deal as the couple flash-opened their jackets.

Sam, dapper in a dark designer Moschino suit, shared three photos, with the final shot seeing Britney holding a toddler. Then came the dancefloor footage.

See Her On The Dancefloor!

A tender moment showed Britney dancing with her boyfriend, although it was the tenderness that struck fans - well, that and wondering what it's like to have the one and only Ms.Britney Spears just turn up at your wedding.

"About last night," Sam wrote, adding: "#vaccinated #thankyouscience." Earlier this month, Britney made headlines for revealing she had received her COVID vaccine. Posting for her 25.9 million Instagram followers, the singer reassured fans that she felt "nothing" in a post-jab video. Keep scrolling for the dancefloor.

Fans Think She Looks Happy

Britney's leggy photos were posted in a permanent post. Stories, meanwhile, showed the blonde dancing her heart away at the wedding, with Sam saying that both Persian and American cultures were blending.

Fans, who have a massive spot for Asghari and seem to feel he treats Britney much better than ex-husband Kevin Federline ever did, are gushing. "They look so beautiful, sam thanks for taking care and making happy the queen we love you for that, she is an angel," one fan wrote.

Imagine Britney At Your Wedding

A comment quickly gaining likes pointed out Spears' A-List status. "Imagine being at a wedding and Britney f**king Spears is standing next to you at the cocktail hour buffet line. Immediate 💀 !" the fan wrote, with others agreeing.

The photos come as Britney continues to front media outlets for her 2008-commenced conservatorship, plus her reaction to Hulu's Framing Britney Spears. Britney made headlines in late March for revealing she felt "embarrassed" by the docu, this despite not having watched it herself. 

