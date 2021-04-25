Britney Spears Stuns In Skintight Minidress At Weekend Wedding

Britney Spears' attendance at a weekend wedding is breaking the internet after the 39-year-old's boyfriend posted both photos and footage of the "Toxic" singer shaking her stuff on the dancefloor and looking blissfully happy. On Sunday morning, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, who has been dating Britney since 2016, updated his Instagram with stunning photos of his date night. The personal trainer had rocked up to an intimate and luxurious friend's wedding with Britney, and the photos showed the Grammy winner looking drop-dead gorgeous.