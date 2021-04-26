Anna Duggar Shares Rare Pic Of Jinger's Two Daughters After Birth Announcement

Anna and Josh are expecting a baby girl sometime this fall. Anna's pregnancy announcement included a video that showed the couple using a clear umbrella and pink confetti for their gender reveal. This will be their fourth daughter, and her name will most likely begin with an M. The couple has stuck with the alliterative letter theme for all of their six children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella.

"ANOTHER girl for the duggar family!! HOLY COW when will a boy be born to this family," read one response to Anna's post.

"I’m not sure... it’s been awhile 😂," Anna replied.