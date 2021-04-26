Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Stuns In Skintight Minidress At Weekend Wedding

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

US Politics

Poll: Voters Disapprove Of Joe Biden's Performance On Immigration, Border Security 

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Anna Duggar Shares Rare Pic Of Jinger's Two Daughters After Birth Announcement

Anna Duggar with daughter Maryella
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Anna Duggar announced that she and her husband, Josh Duggar, are expecting their seventh child. The former 19 Kids and Counting star broke her big baby news on Instagram, where she also got fans buzzing with a follow-up post. It was a photo that included a rare appearance by both of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's daughters. The couple has stated that they have a reason for not sharing pictures of their children on social media, and Anna did not reveal whether she asked for their permission to share the photo.

Anna & Josh Are Having Another Girl

 

Anna and Josh are expecting a baby girl sometime this fall. Anna's pregnancy announcement included a video that showed the couple using a clear umbrella and pink confetti for their gender reveal. This will be their fourth daughter, and her name will most likely begin with an M. The couple has stuck with the alliterative letter theme for all of their six children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella.

"ANOTHER girl for the duggar family!! HOLY COW when will a boy be born to this family," read one response to Anna's post. 

"I’m not sure... it’s been awhile 😂," Anna replied. 

The Duggars' Long Daughter Streak

In her follow-up post, Anna mentioned the long streak that she and her in-laws have been on. She noted that Duggar siblings have welcomed nine daughters in a row. 

The girl cousins are as follows: Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo (daughters of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo),  Ivy Jane (daughter of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald), Bella Milagro (daughter of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson), Maryella Hope (daughter of Josh Duggar and Anna Keller), Grace Annette (daughter of John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett), Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise (daughters of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell), and Evelyn Mae (daughter of Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth). 

Who Could Break The Streak

 

Anna wrote that she's now "more curious than ever" if Jessa is expecting a girl or boy. As reported by Today, Jessa's due date is sometime this summer. She hasn't yet revealed her baby's sex, so it's possible that she could end the daughter streak. If she keeps the streak going, the arrival of Josh and Anna's child would boost it up to 11.

"It’s girl season for the Duggar family," wrote one fan in the comments section of Anna's post. 

Why Jinger Doesn't Share Photos Of Her Daughters On Instagram

Anna and her female in-laws often share photos of their children on Instagram, but Jinger has stopped doing so in recent months. This means that few images of baby Evangeline exist online. Anna's group shot has now become one of them. 

During a Q&A with fans, Jinger explained why she quit sharing pictures of her daughters on Instagram and elsewhere. 

"You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young," she said, as reported by The Sun.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Stuns In Skintight Minidress At Weekend Wedding

April 25, 2021

Poll: Voters Disapprove Of Joe Biden's Performance On Immigration, Border Security 

April 25, 2021

Is Daniel Bryan’s Time On SmackDown Nearing An End?

April 25, 2021

Half Of Republicans Think Derek Chauvin Verdict Was Wrongly Decided, Poll Shows

April 25, 2021

George W. Bush Slammed For His 'Disastrous Legacy' Amid Criticism Of Trump's GOP

April 25, 2021

Lindsey Graham Slams Joe Biden As A 'Very Destabilizing' President

April 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.