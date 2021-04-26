Anna Duggar Shares Rare Pic Of Jinger's Two Daughters After Birth Announcement

Anna Duggar announced that she and her husband, Josh Duggar, are expecting their seventh child. The former 19 Kids and Counting star broke her big baby news on Instagram, where she also got fans buzzing with a follow-up post. It was a photo that included a rare appearance by both of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's daughters. The couple has stated that they have a reason for not sharing pictures of their children on social media, and Anna did not reveal whether she asked for their permission to share the photo.