Is Daniel Bryan’s Time On SmackDown Nearing An End?

How Long Does Daniel Bryan Have Left On SmackDown?
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Daniel_Bryan_promo.jpg
Sports
Jon Gallo

Daniel Bryan is a loss away from seeing his career on WWE’s SmackDown end.

The former champion and founder of the widely popular “Yes!” chant accepted a challenge from Universal Champion Roman Reigns in which if Bryan fails to win their match on Friday’s episode, he will no longer be able to compete on the show.

After rejecting Cesaro’s request for a title match during this past week’s show, Reigns set his sights on Bryan, who he pinned along with Edge to retain his title in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 37 earlier this month. 

The “Tribal Chief” reiterated his disdain for Bryan on this past Friday's show, giving him the ultimate ultimatum for what could be their final match.

Reigns’ win over Bryan and Edge in a triple threat match at WrestleMania was controversial. He was aided by Jey Uso, who inflicted pain on both of Reigns’ opponents, helping him secure the win.

Apollo Crews To Defend IC Title Against Big E

Giphy | WWE

Apollo Crews is giving Big E a rematch for the Intercontinental title on SmackDown on Friday after taking the belt from Big E with a win in a "Nigerian Drum Fight" match at WrestleMania 37.

Crews, who knocked off Big E largely because he received help from Commander Azeez, successfully defended his title this past Friday against Kevin Owens. Crews used the same formula against Owens as he did against Big E, as Commander Azeez distracted Owens, which is all Crews needed to get the win.

Later in the show, Big E attacked Crews while Crews was being interviewed, setting the stage for this Friday’s rematch.

Bayley To Face Bianca Belair For SmackDown Women's Championship

Giphy | WWE

Former women’s champion Bayley will get her chance to have another title reign when she faces Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at “WrestleMania Backlash” on May 16.

Belair punctuated her rapid rise from NXT to the main roster by pinning Sasha Banks to become champion in the main event of the fight night of WrestleMania 37.

Bayley, who is one of the best in the women’s division with the microphone, claims she wants to bring “dignity” to the title – something Belair lacks as champion.

While Bayley is clearly a heel and Belair is a face, the result of their match will provide some indication of what WWE management thinks of Belair as champion.

If Belair beats a main-roster staple like Bayley at a pay-per-view, she could be primed for a lengthy title run. But if she loses without Bayley getting outside help or by using a foreign object, then it’s clear management was using her as a bridge to get the belt back on Bayley's waist.

Aleister Black Is Back

Aleister Black Is Back On SmackDown
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aleister_Black_ringpose_2017_WWE.jpg

Aleister Black’s made his first TV appearance in the past six months by talking trash about the WWE’s fans during last week's SmackDown.

Reading from a book titled, “Tales from the Dark Father,” Black’s sinister character sat in a chair surrounded by candles. He claimed that instead of being the hero who slayed the dragon, he was the dragon and was going to punish everyone for their deceitful ways.

It’s unclear who Black will target for a feud. But it likely won’t be Kevin Owens, who Black lost to in a “No Disqualification” match the last time he stepped into the squared circle.

Clearly, WWE management is turning him into a heel after he failed to win over the crowd as a face, despite his lavish, candlelit entrance that was accompanied by a heavy metal theme song.

