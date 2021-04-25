Is Daniel Bryan’s Time On SmackDown Nearing An End?

Daniel Bryan is a loss away from seeing his career on WWE’s SmackDown end.

The former champion and founder of the widely popular “Yes!” chant accepted a challenge from Universal Champion Roman Reigns in which if Bryan fails to win their match on Friday’s episode, he will no longer be able to compete on the show.

After rejecting Cesaro’s request for a title match during this past week’s show, Reigns set his sights on Bryan, who he pinned along with Edge to retain his title in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 37 earlier this month.

The “Tribal Chief” reiterated his disdain for Bryan on this past Friday's show, giving him the ultimate ultimatum for what could be their final match.

Reigns’ win over Bryan and Edge in a triple threat match at WrestleMania was controversial. He was aided by Jey Uso, who inflicted pain on both of Reigns’ opponents, helping him secure the win.