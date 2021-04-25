Poll: Voters Disapprove Of Joe Biden's Performance On Immigration, Border Security

According to a new poll from Fox News released Sunday, Americans are concerned about illegal immigration and border security under President Joe Biden.

Only 15 percent of respondents in the poll said border security is better now than it was in June 2018 and 33 percent said it's the same.

Forty six percent said border security is worse under Biden than Trump.

Fifty two percent said they disapprove of Biden's performance on immigration, while 34 percent said they approve.

As for border security, 51 percent said they disapprove of Biden's performance, while 35 percent said the opposite.