Half Of Republicans Think Derek Chauvin Verdict Was Wrongly Decided, Poll Shows

Earlier this week, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin murdered Floyd during an encounter last May, when he pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck for several minutes. Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality, with thousands of Americans taking to the streets and joining the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a new poll from CBS News, most Americans agree with the jury's verdict, but there are significant partisan differences.