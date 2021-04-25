George W. Bush Slammed For His 'Disastrous Legacy' Amid Criticism Of Trump's GOP

Amid criticism of the Donald Trump's wing of the Republican Party, former President George W. Bush is facing criticism for his own presidential legacy.

In a video posted to Twitter, senior Trump adviser Steve Cortes, who worked on the real estate mogul's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, took aim at Bush's time in the White House.

"George W. Bush, new BFF of corporate media, is on-air everywhere maligning our America First movement," he tweeted alongside the clip.