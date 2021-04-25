Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Denise Austin's Daughter, Katie, Wears Her Mom's 20-Year-Old Leotard Ahead Of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot 

Celebrities

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

News

If You See Purple Fences, There's A Serious Meaning Behind It And You Should Be Aware

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Sparks Daddy Comments With Bahamas Bikini

Celebrities

Sadie Robertson Shares Super Sweet Baby Name In Unconventional Way

Denise Austin's Daughter, Katie, Wears Her Mom's 20-Year-Old Leotard Ahead Of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Denise Austin and Katie Austin flex their biceps
Shutterstock | 842245
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Like mother, like daughter! Katie Austin, the 28-year-old daughter of 64-year-old exercise video icon Denise Austin, proved that fitness runs in the family by slipping on one of her mom's old leotards to show off her own toned figure. Her proud mother took to Instagram to share a photo of Katie rocking the classic piece, and she also shared some exciting news with her followers. 

Denise revealed that Katie is a finalist in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swim Search competition, which means that she could appear in the pages of the magazine's star-making swimsuit issue.

She Got It From Her Mama

Katie Austin wearing green tank top and white skirt
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone

Denise Austin is a fitness instructor and former gymnast who rose to fame in the late '80s. She appeared in a large number of aerobics videos, as well as the long-running fitness series Getting Fit, Denise Austin's Daily Workout, and Fit & Lite . She continues to share exercise and diet advice with her fans, and her daughter has followed in her footsteps. However, Katie is helping people get healthy in a more modern way by making a name for herself as a fitness influencer. She boasts a following of over 300,000 fans on Instagram, and she also has her own fitness app.

Denise Is Thrilled For Her Daughter

 

Denise shared side-by-side photos of herself and her daughter rocking the same white leotard with a zipper front and high-cut legs, which are currently very on-trend. The health guru revealed that the garment was 20 years old.

"It brings back so many wonderful memories!!!" Denise wrote of seeing her daughter wearing her old workout attire. "Soon Katie will be shooting for @si_swimsuit and I’m so thankful she’s able to make one of her biggest dreams come true and create special memories of her own !! I love you Katie!!"

Katie Reveals Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Inspiration 

In her Sports Illustrated Swim Search profile, Katie revealed that 2019 cover model Camille Kostek inspired her to audition for the competition for the second time. She also said that one of her favorite recent SI Swim covers was from the same year as Camille's first. Soccer star Alex Morgan appeared on her own separate cover, and Katie found it encouraging and inspiring to see a female athlete celebrated in such a way. 

"I feel like I represent the normal, athletic girl all over the world," Katie said of her own SI Swim aspirations. "I wanted to show the sporty girls that strong IS sexy."

How Katie Is Preparing For Her Photoshoot 

 

Katie stated that she isn't changing her fitness routine or eating habits ahead of her photoshoot. Instead, she has decided to focus more on mentally preparing for the shoot by practicing "self-love and self-care." 

"I want to focus on staying positive and confident," she said. 

While talking about what her Swim Search experience has been like so far, Katie revealed that she has become close with her fellow finalists. She described the group as supportive of one another, and she said that it feels like she has gained "a whole new group of friends." 

Latest Headlines

Whistleblower Says Pentagon 'Acknowledged The Reality' Of UFOs

April 25, 2021

Conor McGregor Buys Dublin Pub Where He Once Sucker-Punched Old Man

April 25, 2021

Wrestling News & Notes: Adam Cole, Darby Allin & More

April 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Could Sign With Chicago Bulls In 2021 Free Agency

April 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Form 'Big Three' Of Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram In New Orleans

April 25, 2021

Charlotte Flair To Dave Meltzer: 'Go To Hell'

April 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.