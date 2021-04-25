NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Could Sign With Chicago Bulls In 2021 Free Agency

Once he becomes officially available on the free agency market, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in signing Dinwiddie. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, one of the teams that would try to steal Dinwiddie from the Nets is the Chicago Bulls.

Despite having Coby White, Tomas Satoransky, and Ryan Arcidiacono on their roster, rumors are circulating that the Bulls are targeting a starting-caliber point guard that would complement their All-Star duo of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.