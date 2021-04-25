NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Could Sign With Chicago Bulls In 2021 Free Agency

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players who are highly expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Dinwiddie has a player option on his contract that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Nets may not have closed their doors on the possibility of re-signing Dinwiddie but with the presence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden on their team, it remains a big question mark if they are willing to throw away a huge amount of money to bring their backup point guard back.