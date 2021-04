One of the dream trade targets for the Pelicans in the 2021 offseason is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns is yet to demand a trade from the Timberwolves but with the team likely to suffer another huge disappointment this season, it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Minnesota.

Once that happens, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Pelicans should immediately grab the opportunity to build a "Big Three" of Towns, Williamson, and Ingram in New Orleans.