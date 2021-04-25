Charlotte Flair To Dave Meltzer: 'Go To Hell'

Charlotte Flair is eying a new opponent: Dave Meltzer.

The 12-time champion wasn’t too happy with what the famed wrestling journalist said about her during one of his recent Wrestling Observer Radio shows when he exposed the real reason why she is taking time away from the squared circle.

Flair’s storyline has her “indefinitely suspended” and “fined $10,000” by the WWE for recently attacking referee Eddie Orengo following her loss to Asuka during a recent Monday Night Raw episode.

However, Meltzer said that story is being used to cover the real reason why she has been pulled from TV.

Flair needs dental work.

“The suspension is a cover reason is because she’s having dental work done,” he said. “She’s just having a complete makeover. It’s one of those things. They make you real subconscious about your looks when you are a woman in wrestling and it’s just one of the negative about it but it is a reality of it. That’s why she was suspended.”