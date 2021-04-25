Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

US Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises President Biden, Says She 'Expected A Much More Conservative Administration'

Celebrities

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

Celebrities

Sadie Robertson Shares Super Sweet Baby Name In Unconventional Way

TV

Amber Smith: 'Snapped' Airs Small Town Bedroom Murder Of Levering, Michigan Man On Oxygen

Charlotte Flair To Dave Meltzer: 'Go To Hell'

Charlotte Flair
Gettyimages | Jared C. Tilton
WWE
David Gallo

Charlotte Flair is eying a  new opponent: Dave Meltzer.

The 12-time champion wasn’t too happy with what the famed wrestling journalist said about her during one of his recent Wrestling Observer Radio shows when he exposed the real reason why she is taking time away from the squared circle.

 Flair’s storyline has her “indefinitely suspended” and “fined $10,000” by the WWE for recently attacking referee Eddie Orengo following her loss to Asuka during a recent Monday Night Raw episode.

 However, Meltzer said that story is being used to cover the real reason why she has been pulled from TV.

 Flair needs dental work.

“The suspension is a cover reason is because she’s having dental work done,” he said. “She’s just having a complete makeover. It’s one of those things. They make you real subconscious about your looks when you are a woman in wrestling and it’s just one of the negative about it but it is a reality of it. That’s why she was suspended.”

Charlotte Flair Responds

Charlotte Flair tweets response to Dave Meltzer
Gettyimages | Jerod Harris

Flair took to Twitter to sink her teeth into Meltzer.

“Yeah, I just listened. I thought @davemeltzerWON would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game,” she tweeted. “So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again. You know what? This is when I stop. Dave, Go To Hell.”

 But Flair didn’t stop there.

“You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners,” she continued. "Grow up. For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks… Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all? Find a mirror. Look hard Dave.”

Charlotte Flair’s Career At A Crossroad

Why didn't Charlotte Flair perform during WrestleMania?
Gettyimages | Brian Ach

Flair’s career is at a crossroads after she missed performing at WrestleMania due to a false report that she was pregnant just weeks before the show, preventing a story to be built against an opponent for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Flair had to put out a statement when her fiancé Andrade, who was recently released from the WWE, said in an interview that WWE officials pulled Flair from the “Show of Shows” because she was pregnant.

Flair, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, said her fiance’s comments needed better context.

“Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was being medically suspended for pregnancy,” Flair’s camp wrote in a statement. “That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy.”

What's Next For Charlotte Flair?

Giphy | WWE

It’s unclear who Flair will feud with when she returns.

The obvious opponent is Rhea Ripley, who defeated Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37, winning the belt for the first time in her career in her WrestleMania debut.

Ripley and Flair have history, considering Flair took Ripley’s NXT Women’s title when she beat her last year on NXT.

Latest Headlines

Sadie Robertson Shares Super Sweet Baby Name In Unconventional Way

April 24, 2021

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

April 24, 2021

Donald Trump Slams Arizona's GOP Governor, Pushes False Election Fraud Claims

April 24, 2021

Bill Maher Mocks Caitlyn Jenner 

April 24, 2021

Top Republican Accuses Joe Biden Of 'Dictatorship'

April 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Build 'Big Three' Of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown In 2021 Offseason

April 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.