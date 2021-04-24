Sadie Robertson Shares Super Sweet Baby Name In Unconventional Way

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson looked to her roots as a devout Christian when choosing her daughter's moniker. However, while she did use the Bible as a baby name book, she didn't pay tribute to one of the women in its pages (think Ruth, Mary, Delilah, Esther, etc.). Instead, she was inspired by a sticky sweet substance that's often mentioned in its verses.
Sadie, 23, also made the unconventional decision to share her baby's name with her Instagram followers before the little girl arrives, and she gave them an in-depth explanation of her unique choice.