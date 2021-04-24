Sadie Robertson Shares Super Sweet Baby Name In Unconventional Way

Winnie the Pooh toys might be popular gifts for Sadie and Christian's daughter, because she shares her name with the bear's favorite food: Honey.

Sadie revealed that the name comes from a Bible verse that she really loves, Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.

“Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.”

The moniker also has a deeper meaning for Sadie. She pointed out that honey has a "strong healing component," and she immediately thought of the effect that Christian has on her when they were reading the verse together.

"I said to him, 'you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed,'" Sadie wrote.