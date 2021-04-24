Donald Trump Slams Arizona's GOP Governor, Pushes False Election Fraud Claims

In statements released Friday and Saturday, former President Donald Trump ripped into Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Trump made it clear that he still believes he should have won the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden, alleging widespread voter fraud.

There is no evidence that Biden won thanks to fraud. Courts across the United States have rejected dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies due to a lack of evidence.

Still, Republican legislators in Arizona have been pushing for an election audit in that state.