Bill Maher Mocks Caitlyn Jenner

"I know that you think of her as a reality show star, but come on. People change," Maher began his monologue, as reported by The Hill.

"She is trans, rested and ready. She's got a great slogan: 'Take the sack out of Sacramento,'" he said.

The comedian described the petition to recall Newsom as "stupid" and noted that Jenner is a lifelong Republican.

"I love that about her. Wasn't always sure about the man-woman thing, but low capital gains taxes -- born that way," he continued.