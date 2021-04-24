Top Republican Accuses Joe Biden Of 'Dictatorship'

In an interview published on Saturday, Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, the top Republican on the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis, accused President Joe Biden of trying to govern like a dictator.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry recently said that Biden can use executive orders to hit his target of cutting U.S. greenhouse emissions in half by 2030.

According to Graves, this is highly problematic.

"This is one of the most financially impactful decisions of any administration in recent history, and they are bragging we will do this unilaterally without Congress," Graves told The Washington Examiner.