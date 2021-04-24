Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Build 'Big Three' Of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown In 2021 Offseason

Karl-Anthony Towns going back to defense after scoring
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the players who are expected to demand a trade in the 2021 offseason. Towns may remain committed to the Timberwolves but with the team set to finish the 2020-21 NBA season as a lottery team again, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Towns throws away his loyalty and starts finding his way out of Minnesota.

If they won't show him a clear path to title contention, Towns may think that it would be best for him to leave the Timberwolves and chase for his first championship ring somewhere else.

Celtics Could Go All-In For Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns going up against Jaylen Brown
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Once he becomes officially available via trade, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power are expected to do everything they could to acquire Towns from the Timberwolves. One of the potential top suitors of Towns on the trade market in the 2021 offseason is the Boston Celtics. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Celtics could go all-in and create their own "Big Three" with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Player Of Karl-Anthony Towns Caliber Needed In Boston

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, bringing Towns to Boston would make a lot of sense for the Celtics. Tatum and Brown may have grown into All-Star caliber players this season but with their current performance, they obviously need more star power around their two franchise cornerstones in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

The successful acquisition of Towns would put the Celtics on the same conversation as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

Karl-Anthony Towns' On-Court Impact On Celtics

Towns would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Celtics. His potential arrival in Boston would provide them with a massive upgrade at the starting center position and bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 25-year-old big man is averaging 24.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Potential Timberwolves' Asking Price For Karl-Anthony Towns

The Celtics are indeed one of the few teams that could come up with an intriguing offer for Towns in the 2021 offseason. They could explore a trade package that includes multiple first-round picks and young players like Robert Williams III, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard. However, with how they view KAT, the Timberwolves are highly likely to ask for more valuable assets from the Celtics in exchange for their main guy.

To convince them to send Towns to Beantown, the Timberwolves may require the Celtics to give up one of Brown and Tatum.

