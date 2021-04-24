Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises President Biden, Says She 'Expected A Much More Conservative Administration'

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised President Joe Biden on Friday, saying that he "exceeded" progressives' expectations.

As reported by The Guardian, Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks at a virtual town hall meeting, during which she discussed the Biden administration's efforts.

Last month, Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which provided economic relief for struggling American families and small businesses.

The bill passed both chambers of the United States Congress without a single Republican vote. The president's next priority is infrastructure.