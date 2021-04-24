Salma Hayek Flaunts Massive Cake Appetite In Little Black Dress

Salma Hayek is opening wide for chocolate cake while in Italy, and she's invited Instagram to join in. The 54-year-old actress, making 2020 and 2021 headlines for her egg-topped breakfast tacos and pole dance after those hot dogs, yesterday updated for her 17.7 million followers with a very busy photo. The Mexican's Friday post came as a group one and included billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, with the focus also featuring the Italy location and the perfect desserts the country has to offer. Check it out below.