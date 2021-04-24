NBA Rumors: Sixers Made 'Spirited Push' To Acquire Chris Paul Via Trade

After establishing an impressive performance in his lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran point guard Chris Paul became one of the most coveted players on the trade market last summer. In mid-November last year, the Thunder decided to send Paul and Abdel Nader to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a trade package that included Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2022 protected first-round pick.

As of now, there's no doubt that the Suns made the right decision to give up all those assets to acquire Paul. However, before the deal between the Thunder and the Suns became official, the latest rumors revealed that CP3 was also heavily pursued by the Philadelphia 76ers.