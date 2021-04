DeRozan may not be a point guard, but he could help the Knicks address their need for another playmaker and shot creator. This season, the 31-year-old small forward is averaging 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, Hughes believes that DeRozan would mesh well with Randle and Barrett on the court. Sharing the floor with another prolific scorer would take some defensive attention away from Randle and Barrett which would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket.