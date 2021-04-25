Conor McGregor Buys Dublin Pub Where He Once Sucker-Punched Old Man

Conor McGregor is perhaps the best-known mixed martial artist in the world, but he's got an entrepreneurial side to him, too.

He's hinted at wanting to buy the soccer club Manchester United. He has a line of suits. And atop the list of his business ventures is a whiskey line, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Now McGregor is going a step further in the food and beverage game by purchasing a pub in Dublin called the Marble Arch, according to Irish news outlet The Currency. But this is no ordinary pub - it's a pub where he got himself arrested not too long ago.