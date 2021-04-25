Trending Stories
Conor McGregor Buys Dublin Pub Where He Once Sucker-Punched Old Man

Conor McGregor poses for the crowd at a weigh-in.
Gettyimages | Handout
Business
Adam Zielonka

Conor McGregor is perhaps the best-known mixed martial artist in the world, but he's got an entrepreneurial side to him, too. 

He's hinted at wanting to buy the soccer club Manchester United. He has a line of suits. And atop the list of his business ventures is a whiskey line, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Now McGregor is going a step further in the food and beverage game by purchasing a pub in Dublin called the Marble Arch, according to Irish news outlet The Currency. But this is no ordinary pub - it's a pub where he got himself arrested not too long ago.

McGregor's Assault Arrest

Conor McGregor tries to get an opponent to submit during a fight.
Gettyimages | Steve Marcus

A video posted to social media in August 2019 showed McGregor punching out an elderly man in a bar. Here's what we came to learn in the aftermath.

McGregor entered the Marble Arch to pass around some of his Proper No. Twelve to the customers there, likely to market the brand. The elderly man in the video declined the offer, saying he wasn't a whiskey drinker. But it grew into a bigger argument and the UFC star sucker-punched his much more vulnerable victim.

McGregor Apologizes, Avoids Jail Time

A close-up of UFC star Conor McGregor.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Conor_McGregor.jpg

The video led to a police investigation, and McGregor later pled guilty to assault and paid a fine of 1,000 euros. He gave a statement to the court apologizing to the victim and did not receive a jail sentence.

This all took place in 2019. Cut to 2021, and McGregor will soon own the "scene of the crime." The Currency reported that McGregor paid between 1.5 and 2 million euros to purchase the pub. 

So has McGregor put the 2019 incident behind him? Read his tweet about the news and draw your own conclusions about whether he's forgotten the old man he argued with that day:

(1) Conor McGregor on Twitter: "Ye and your mans barred" / Twitter

UFC Star Has a Controversial Past

Conor McGregor speaks at a media event.
Gettyimages | Steve Marcus

This was far from a one-off incident; McGregor is not only a polarizing figure in the sports world, but an oft-misbehaved one too. 

Among the most serious charges against McGregor were two separate sexual assault allegations in Ireland in 2018 and 2019. The first allegation went to criminal court, where McGregor was not ultimately prosecuted, but the accuser later filed a civil suit against McGregor that is still ongoing.

Also in 2018, following the media day for UFC 223 in Brooklyn, McGregor and his posse tried to confront his rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was on a bus trying to leave the Barclays Center. McGregor threw a metal dolly at the bus, shattering part of a glass window.

What's Next For McGregor?

Dustin Poirier (right) fights in a UFC bout.
Gettyimages | Handout

For now, McGregor is still fighting, with his eyes currently fixed on Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier are scheduled for a trilogy bout on July 10 at UFC 264.

When they fighters first met in 2014, McGregor won by first-round TKO. Poirier got his revenge this January, beating McGregor by TKO in the second round of a rematch in Abu Dhabi.

July's fight was nearly called off after the pair got into a Twitter feud over a donation McGregor was supposed to make to Poirier's foundation, but allegedly never did. Luckily for MMA fans, the dispute blew over and the fight remained on the card.

