Selena Gomez Dazzles With New Peroxide-Blonde Hair

Selena Gomez smiling
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Selena Gomez just blew Instagram away with fluffy Marilyn Monroe-style hair in selfie mode and with multicolor pastel nails. The superstar singer and Rare Beauty founder, proving that you don't need to be a Kardashian to make it big in makeup, today updated via her 2020-launched brand, with a stunning photo showing the "Wolves" singer showing off super-blonde locks, dark roots, and a 2021-ready vibe that likely shifted a lot of her merchandise. A "new look" was Selena's take, with "BLONDLENA" now dominating comments. 

New Year, New Look

Selena Gomez seated in jeans
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Selena proves she's more than just a pretty face, with Rare Beauty increasingly topping beauty guru wish lists. The star whose simple beauty tips include not sleeping with makeup on and always wearing sunscreen updated on Friday, snapping herself indoors and in a printed white tee that kept things simple. 

Selena, showing off a stunning and flowing blonde mane with soft waves and a slightly waved finish, was all pastel lips and blue, green, and yellow nails, also wearing warm eyeshadow.

See Her Hair Below!

When "BLONDLENA IS BACK!" dominates the comments, it's going to create a chain. "OMG BLONDLENA FINALLY," another fan wrote. "Blondleeeenaaaa she back," a third added.

The post comes as Selena's own Instagram, followed by over 222 million, documents the star putting her platform to good use as she gears up to host Vax Live.

"I’m so excited to announce that I'm hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World! I’ll be joining @glblctzn in calling for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all. Tune in Saturday, May 8," she writes. See more photos after the hair.

Rare Beauty Explodes

Selena, now joining the likes of established makeup moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus pop faces including Lady Gaga and Halsey, has opened up on her brand, one that keeps prices $ over $$$ and concepts clean and simple.

"​I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand—it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness," the brand's CEO writes on her website. More photos below.

'I've Stopped Trying To Be Perfect'

Selena, who suffers from Lupus, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and has opened up about her depression, adds: “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

In 2020, the star revealed how her morning routines go. The unfussy Texan told Elle: "When I’m home, I like to wake up at least an hour before I need to just to have coffee and not have makeup on." Selena's product updates are available here.

