Selena Gomez Dazzles With New Peroxide-Blonde Hair

Selena Gomez just blew Instagram away with fluffy Marilyn Monroe-style hair in selfie mode and with multicolor pastel nails. The superstar singer and Rare Beauty founder, proving that you don't need to be a Kardashian to make it big in makeup, today updated via her 2020-launched brand, with a stunning photo showing the "Wolves" singer showing off super-blonde locks, dark roots, and a 2021-ready vibe that likely shifted a lot of her merchandise. A "new look" was Selena's take, with "BLONDLENA" now dominating comments.