Josh Hawley Explains Why He Voted Against Asian Hate Crimes Bill

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only senator to vote against a bill aimed at combatting hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) this week.

The Senate passed the bipartisan bill, which was sponsored by Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, in an effort to condemn the violence against the AAPI, which has surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers, media personalities, activists and other public figures have criticized Hawley for voting against it.

On Friday, the senator took to Twitter to explain his vote.