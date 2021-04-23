Kelly Ripa Rocks Peasant Dress As Dorothy From 'Wizard Of Oz'

Kelly Ripa just can't stop winning, and she's doing it as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz this time. The 50-year-old talk show queen was today an absolute dead-ringer for one of the entertainment industry's most-iconic characters, with a video posted to Live! With Kelly and Ryan's Instagram showing a little #AfterOscar action with a lot to look at. Kelly, who is known for appearing on the syndicated series in her chic designer skirts and blouses, was all peasant dress in this video, and fans are loving it.