Kate Walsh, 53, Channels A Bond Girl In Earth Day Bikini Pics

Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh put her amazing anatomy on display in celebration of Earth Day. The 53-year-old actress teamed up with National Geographic to honor the planet by sharing two photos of one of the places she cares about most, but many of her Instagram followers seemed more impressed with the way she looked in a bikini than the stunning natural scenery that surrounded her.

Kate found a fun and funky way to style her swimsuit, and the result of her seaside photoshoot had her fans comparing her to an iconic Bond girl.