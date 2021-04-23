NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Trade Myles Turner To Hornets For PJ Washington, Cody Martin & 2021 First-Round Pick

Two years after they lost Kemba Walker in free agency, the Charlotte Hornets are slowly becoming a significant team in the Eastern Conference once again. As of now, they are in the playoff race, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 28-30 record. However, despite the improvements that they have shown in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Hornets are still far from being a legitimate title contender in the league.

In order to have a realistic chance of bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Hornets should strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster this summer.