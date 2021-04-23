NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Give Kyle Lowry Two-Year, $50 Million Contract In 2021 Free Agency

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to be one of the most coveted veterans on the free agency market in the 2021 offseason. The Raptors may have chosen to keep Lowry at the trade deadline, but his departure from Toronto seems inevitable. The Raptors may have the capability to offer Lowry a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent but as the team currently doesn't have a clear path to title contention, it would be best for them to head in separate directions this summer.