NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Give Kyle Lowry Two-Year, $50 Million Contract In 2021 Free Agency

Though he doesn't perfectly fit the timeline of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, giving Lowry a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks. Lowry would give Dallas a veteran point guard who is battle-tested in the playoffs and has a championship experience.

His potential arrival in Dallas would bring a huge improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from easing the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of playmaking, he could also help them in terms of scoring, rebounding, defending the perimeter, and floor-spacing. This season, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.