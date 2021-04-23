After half a day of being live on her IG account, Padma's post clocked in at over 76,000 likes.

"Glad you are feeling like your self. Looking absolutely gorgeous as always. 🔥🔥," read one response to her red-hot snapshot.

"Self love is the best love. You look great. ❤️," another admirer chimed in.

A handful of critics tried to shame Padma over her alluring share, but her supporters weren't having it.

"But why the need to fish for compliments in your underwear? In a day and age where women are objectified and you’re trying to promote worth and value, this removes it down to the lowest common denominator of sexual attraction," read one message. "It diminishes your strength as an accomplished chef, activist and author."

"Why can’t she be all? Women do not have to hide their beauty or the fact that they look sexy," a fan clapped back. "Who are the ones objectifying us? They are the ones who should change their behaviour."