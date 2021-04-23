Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi Shows She Can Serve Up The Spiciness At 50

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Studies For The Bar In String Bikini

Padma Lakshmi Shows She Can Serve Up The Spiciness At 50

Padma Lakshmi wears red lipstick
Shutterstock | 64736
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Many Padma Lakshmi fans follow her on Instagram because she shares step-by-step videos that show them how to cook some of her favorite tasty recipes. However, The 50-year-old Top Chef host had some of her followers drooling for a different reason on Thursday. 

Padma wrote that she was "feeling like myself in my body again," and she posted a spicy lingerie pic. It provided visual evidence that feeling like Padma must be an overwhelmingly positive experience. Her upload included a soundtrack that transported her admirers way back to the early aughts. 

Self-Love In Black Lace

Padma Lakshmi wears purple swimsuit
Instagram | Padma Lakshmi

Padma has done a lot of modeling, but her photo appeared to be of the amateur variety. It was snapped in front of a bathroom mirror, where she leaned back on the dark countertop of a double-sink vanity. 

The talented cook showcased her killer curves, washboard abs, and wasp waist in a black lingerie set that included a feminine lace bra with low cups. Her figure-flattering panties boasted a high waist and legs that were almost cut low enough to give the garment a boy short silhouette. 

Padma Gushes Over A Song About Stripping Down

 

Padma wore her dark hair partially pulled up. She crossed her slender thighs, and she kept her head turned away from the camera. This made it seem as though she was oblivious to the fact that her photo was being taken. Dim lighting made her look even more sensual and sexy.

The 2002 song "Oops (Oh My)" by Tweet featuring Missy Elliott played over the still shot. The lyric snippet Padma chose to loop was Tweet singing about removing her shirt. In her caption, Padma described the R&B songstress as "the most underrated artist of the 21st century."  

Padma Gets Inundated With Praise

After half a day of being live on her IG account, Padma's post clocked in at over 76,000 likes. 

"Glad you are feeling like your self. Looking absolutely gorgeous as always. 🔥🔥," read one response to her red-hot snapshot. 

"Self love is the best love. You look great. ❤️," another admirer chimed in. 

A handful of critics tried to shame Padma over her alluring share, but her supporters weren't having it. 

"But why the need to fish for compliments in your underwear? In a day and age where women are objectified and you’re trying to promote worth and value, this removes it down to the lowest common denominator of sexual attraction," read one message. "It diminishes your strength as an accomplished chef, activist and author."

"Why can’t she be all? Women do not have to hide their beauty or the fact that they look sexy," a fan clapped back. "Who are the ones objectifying us? They are the ones who should change their behaviour."

Cooking Up Something Sweet, Tangy, & Spicy

 

Padma is not shy about showing off her body on social media, and she occasionally shares bikini photos on her account. However, most of her content is cooking-related. In one recent video, she looked fierce and fabulous in a pink tank top as she whipped up a refreshing salad that would make an awesome summer side.

Padma revealed that her "super simple" vegan carrot and coriander salad recipe is featured in one of her cookbooks, Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet. Its fresh and healthy ingredients included shredded carrots, cilantro, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, toasted sesame seeds, chopped serrano peppers, and dried cranberries.

Latest Headlines

Ashanti Elicits Response From Jamie Foxx With Bikini Pic

April 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball & Pascal Siakam Could Form Bulls' 'Superteam' With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic

April 23, 2021

Britney Spears Kisses Cowboy In Tiny Shorts On L.A. Streets

April 22, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

April 22, 2021

Tony Romo Chases Pro Golf Dreams, Falls To Last Place With Tournament Exemption

April 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian Studies For The Bar In String Bikini

April 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.