NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball & Pascal Siakam Could Form Bulls' 'Superteam' With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls' decision to go all-in to acquire All-Star center Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline showed that they are serious about building a title-contending team around their main guy, Zach LaVine. However, with their current performances in the 2020-21 NBA season, it's crystal clear that the addition of Vucevic isn't enough to make the Bulls a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

If they want to have a realistic chance of contending for the title, the Bulls shouldn't stop finding ways to improve their roster in the 2021 offseason.