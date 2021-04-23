Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Studies For The Bar In String Bikini

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Fights Pollution In Stringy Bikini

NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball & Pascal Siakam Could Form Bulls' 'Superteam' With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic

Lonzo Ball hugs Zach LaVine after the game
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Chicago Bulls' decision to go all-in to acquire All-Star center Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline showed that they are serious about building a title-contending team around their main guy, Zach LaVine. However, with their current performances in the 2020-21 NBA season, it's crystal clear that the addition of Vucevic isn't enough to make the Bulls a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

If they want to have a realistic chance of contending for the title, the Bulls shouldn't stop finding ways to improve their roster in the 2021 offseason.

Bulls Could Create Own Superteam In 2021 Offseason

In a recent article, Kyle Daubs of Fadeaway World suggested a way on how the Bulls would be able to create their own "superteam" this summer. To give LaVine and Vucevic a legitimate chance of dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Daubs proposed that the Bulls should consider targeting New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball in the 2021 free agency and trading for Toronto Raptors small forward Pascal Siakam.

Bulls Could Revisit Interest In Lonzo Ball This Summer

After failing to acquire him from the Pelicans before the 2021 trade deadline, the Bulls could revisit their interest in adding Ball to their roster in the 2021 offseason. Unlike in their first attempt to get him, the Bulls would no longer be needing to give up valuable assets when they pursue Ball this summer since he's set to become a free agent.

Ball would give the Bulls a major upgrade at the starting point guard position as a pass-first floor general who is also a great perimeter defender and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Pascal Siakam Gives Bulls All-Star Caliber Wingman

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

Meanwhile, in Siakam, the Bulls would be getting an All-Star caliber wingman. He wouldn't only give them another prolific scorer, but also the type of player who could be tasked to guard the opposing team's best man. With the years he spent with the likes of Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, and Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, Siakam won't have a hard time making himself fit alongside LaVine and Vucevic in Chicago.

To acquire Siakam from the Raptors, Daubs suggested that the Bulls could explore a sign-and-trade scenario centered on Lauri Markkanen. They could include Thaddeus Young in the trade package for salary-matching purposes and two future first-round picks to sweeten the deal.

Lonzo Ball, Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic Form Fearsome Foursome In Chicago

The successful acquisitions of Ball and Siakam are undeniably capable of changing the Bulls' fate in the 2021-22 NBA season.  From one of the worst teams in the league, the "Big Four" of Ball, Siakam, LaVine, and Vucevic could turn the Bulls into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.

It would still take time for Ball and Siakam to familiarize themselves with Coach Billy Donovan's system but once they mesh well with LaVine and Vucevic, the Bulls would have a realistic chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series. 

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Kisses Cowboy In Tiny Shorts On L.A. Streets

April 22, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

April 22, 2021

Tony Romo Chases Pro Golf Dreams, Falls To Last Place With Tournament Exemption

April 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian Studies For The Bar In String Bikini

April 22, 2021

Joe Biden Is A 'Danger To The Republic' & Should Be Impeached 'Immediately,' Commentator Says

April 22, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Fights Pollution In Stringy Bikini

April 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.