Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kelsea largely makes headlines for that Jessica Rabbit slit Dolce & Gabbana dress -the Tennessee native's ACM Awards look this month did not go unnoticed.

Posting a photo-heavy batch of images today, the singer opened with her back to the camera, wearing a strapless orange bikini and stretching her arms right up from a deep blue-green lagoon and mossy setting. Kelsea offered no clue as to where in the world she was, showing off her slim back and soaking-wet hair.