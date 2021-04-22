Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Kelsea Ballerini is stunning from a lagoon and in a skimpy tangerine bikini to celebrate Earth Day. The 27-year-old country singer today joined the slew of celebrities marking the planet-friendly calendar date, with an Instagram post shared with the blonde's 2.3 million followers shouting out the planet and definitely giving a nod to nature. Opening with a gorgeous, ethereal lagoon shot, the "homecoming queen?" singer honored the planet, with more photos showing her love of the outdoors and the ocean. Check it out below.