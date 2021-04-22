Kim Kardashian is studying for her law degree in a tiny string bikini and bandana. The 40-year-old OG of reality television 100% knew how to get the 'Gram going today, posting for her 215 million Instagram followers and with a reminder that her pledge to enter law wasn't a bluff. Kim, who continues to front media outlets both for becoming a billionaire this year and divorcing 43-year-old husband Kanye West, was surrounded by her study books today, and she turned the whole thing into a sunbathing photo op.