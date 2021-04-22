Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Studies For The Bar In String Bikini

Kim Kardashian speaking at an event
Gettyimages | Slaven Vlasic
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is studying for her law degree in a tiny string bikini and bandana. The 40-year-old OG of reality television 100% knew how to get the 'Gram going today, posting for her 215 million Instagram followers and with a reminder that her pledge to enter law wasn't a bluff. Kim, who continues to front media outlets both for becoming a billionaire this year and divorcing 43-year-old husband Kanye West, was surrounded by her study books today, and she turned the whole thing into a sunbathing photo op. 

Back To The Books

Scroll for the photo. Kim made summer 2019 headlines for revealing she was aiming for the "baby bar" by enrolling in a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. The mom of four's Thursday update showed her buried in piles of books and with a laptop, but doing it Kardashian-style, outdoors, and in one very eye-popping bikini.

Kim, flaunting her curves in a pale yellow string two-piece, monogrammed cream-and-red bandana, plus Yeezy footwear, was seen reading her books on a terrace, writing: "Studying in the sun."

See The Photos!

Clearly going tongue-in-cheek, but definitely showing she's put her money where her mouth is, the KKW Beauty founder shared a total three photos, with BFF Jonathan Cheban replying: "What law school is this??? Asking for a friend. LOL."

Over 1.6 million likes were left in just one hour - you can swipe below for all three photos, with more snaps after the post.

Kim was already involved in law before revealing she was aiming to become qualified by 2022, with the star making 2019 headlines for helping free formerly-incarcerated Alice-Marie Johnson. 

Had To Think 'Long And Hard'

Speaking to Vogue about her decision, the daughter to deceased lawyer Robert Kardashian said: “I had to think long and hard about this."

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, ‘Oh, shi-t. I need to know more.’"

Kim's father was best known for representing O.J. Simpson. More photos below.

 

Billionaire Club

Kim is fresh from seeing Forbes magazine welcome her into the billionaire club. The makeup mogul's KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands have helped build the $1 billion net worth, with Kim last year selling 20% of her cosmetics brand to Coty Inc. At the time, KKW Beauty was valued at $1 billion.

Kim's post today quickly brought in a like from 29-year-old supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. "You are your only limit," one fan wrote. "MY LAWYER IS FIRE," another told the raven-haired beauty.

