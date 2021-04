Scroll for the photo. It comes as Liz makes headlines for enjoying the great outdoors in a headline-making way - earlier this year, the ex to Hugh Grant fronted media outlets for her topless snow globes as she posed in only an open fur coat and bikini bottoms as the U.K. enjoyed fresh snow.

Sticking to her trademark swimwear, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder's Thursday post showed her shot in black-and-white and rocking her tiny lack bikini, one that came with triple bands on the bottoms.