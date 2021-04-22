Tony Romo Chases Pro Golf Dreams, Falls To Last Place With Tournament Exemption

Tony Romo starred in the NFL for years as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. He dated Jessica Simpson. He now earns a record-breaking salary as the lead NFL color analyst for CBS.

But Romo can't shake his drive to add something else to his resume: success playing professional golf.

Romo was on the links again Thursday to compete in the Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, the golf tour one step below the PGA Tour. To say his first day of the event had its ups and downs would be an understatement, but the star is undeterred from chasing his golf dreams.