Gymnast Nastia Liukin Battles Plunging Temperatures In Bikini

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is determined to make it a Hot Girl Summer, even if she has to resort to Hawaii throwbacks. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, who often jokes about the year-round warm weather in her Dallas, TX location, was this week in a less-enthusiastic mood as her city experiences a cold snap. Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers, Nastia grumbled about the mercury dropping to 30, but the Russian-born star had a solution. It's called dropping bikini action to make it heat up. Check it out below.