Kelly Ripa Stuns In Strappy Swimsuit For Earth Day

Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is dropping jaws swinging a hip in her strappy poolside swimsuit, and she's shouting out the planet at the same time. The 50-year-old talk show queen, today honoring Earth Day on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, offered a far tastier view for her 2.9 million Instagram followers just hours after the syndicated talk show aired, posting a killer swimsuit shot with husband Mark Consuelos and knocking the camera dead. Kelly, who called her body a "Peter Pan" one in 2019, was showing off, but she kept it #EarthDay. 

Stuns At 50

Scroll for the photo, one that brought the former actress with her 1996-married husband crouching down and shirtless as the two posed at sunset and by a luxurious-looking pool.

The photo, shot far out and with Mark close to the lens, showed the mom of three looking super-leggy, with Kelly rocking a classic black bathing suit with thick straps,  plus a stylish, sheer, and wrap-a-round cover-up skirt. Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune" was playing, with Ripa writing: "#EARTHDAY." See it below.

Scroll For More Photos!

Kelly Ripa and Mark poolside
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly has been making headlines for trying to make the world a better place, one small action at a time. The pandemic saw the mom of three take in rescue dog Lena to join existing Pooch Chewie, with the bubble blonde telling fans: “If you’re thinking about getting a dog, call your local animal shelter. Those dogs are just dreams.”

“My kids want her to be named Leia, as in Princess Leia, because we have Chewie,” Kelly added - she's even been showing off her pets snoozing from the bed of her $27 million home. 

Still Not An Equal World

Kelly, who earns a reported $20 million a year from the show she's hosted since 2001, is fresh from opening up on the entertainment industry and stating that it's still not an equal deal between men and women. In February, the side-kick to Ryan Seacrest told Glamour:

“The learning curve has been a 20-year process. I learned a lot, early in the beginning, that women and men are judged very differently. Very, very differently." Scroll for more photos and a video below.

Hollywood Wanted Reality Show

Kelly's life is nearly a reality show, with everything she does making a headline. If it isn't her marriage, it's her kids Joaquin, Lola, and Michael.

“Back when all of the reality shows were starting, I cannot tell you how many companies approached us to do a reality show. Mark and I would say, ‘No, no. I don't really think you understand. There's nothing to shoot here,’" Kelly joked. The star then said her own reality show would be like "paint drying."

