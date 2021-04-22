NBA Rumors: Proposed Mavericks-Pacers Trade Would Involve Kristaps Porzingis & Myles Turner

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already denied that they are planning to trade the Latvian center, believing that he's the player that would help Luka Doncic carry the team to the top of the loaded Western Conference and end their years of title drought.
However, if they suffer another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors surrounding Porzingis are expected to heat up once again in the 2021 offseason.