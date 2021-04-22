NBA Rumors: Proposed Mavericks-Pacers Trade Would Involve Kristaps Porzingis & Myles Turner

Trading for Porzingis would make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next year. Though it wouldn't help them address the logjam in their frontcourt, the potential deal would allow them to replace Turner with an All-Star caliber big man who could be a much better fit with Domantas Sabonis in their frontcourt.

"Pairing Porzingis with Sabonis in the Pacers’ frontcourt not only gives Indiana more overall production, but fully healthy, they would have Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis and Kristaps Porzingis in their starting rotation," Siegel wrote. "Not only is this group strong enough to contend in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, but they could be a trendy pick in the postseason as well."